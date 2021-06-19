Emmerdale star Charley Webb returns to Instagram after account was hacked

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has returned to Instagram after her account was hacked.

The Debbie Dingle actress revealed the reason for her disappearance from social media was because someone had taken control of her account.

Actress Charley Webb plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

And while they didn’t make any posts in Charley’s name – it did take ages for her to get it back.

Speaking on an Instagram story, Charley said: “I’ve not been on here for like a week because my account got hacked.

“It’s taken me forever to sort it out. You’ve probably not noticed, you’ve probably not missed me.

“But I’ve definitely missed you lot. I’m back now and I’m going to bore you all every day.”

Charley usually keeps fans up to date on her life on social media.

Last month, she revealed how she had been left in agony after a car crash.

Charley said she had “missed” her fans (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Charley Webb in car crash

She explained that while the knock was only small, her lower back was in “agony”.

The soap star shared: “I was driving home yesterday and someone smashed into the back of my car on the motorway.

“I was still and there was a traffic jam. The girl was really apologetic, but I’d been stationary for quite a while…

“She obviously wasn’t concentrating or watching where she was going. She came right into the back of me.”

Furthermore, Charley said: “It wasn’t actually that big of an impact and I didn’t jerk forward.

“But my lower back is in agony. It’s so painful.”

Thankfully, Charley’s children weren’t in the car with her.

She concluded: “Luckily I didn’t have Ace in the car because that would have been a different story.”

The actress and husband Matthew Wolfenden share sons Buster, 10, Bowie, five, and Ace, one.

