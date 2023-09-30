Emmerdale star Charley Webb has ‘no regrets’ about suddenly quitting the soap

Emmerdale star Charley Webb insists she has “no regrets” about suddenly quitting the soap. The actress played Debbie Dingle for 19 years on the long-running ITV show.

Actress Charley had made a brief return to the village as Debbie was revealed to be Al Chapman’s mystery woman. But after exposing his cheating, she left, insisting she would return as soon as she had a manager for her Scottish business.

Charley Webb hasn’t appeared on Emmerdale since 2021 but she has no regrets (Credit: ITV)

However that never happened. And instead it was forgotten about with Debbie being simply absent in Scotland.

Two years on from walking away from her role – the actress admits it was the right time. She has opened up about making the decision and leaving her steady job.

“It felt like the right time for me personally to make that jump from Emmerdale and I don’t have any regrets about it,” she told whattowatch.com. “I’m ambitious to push myself and it’s just about choosing the right projects from now on.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb talks quitting soap

“It’s hard to say no to work, but I trust my agent and I trust the process. Hopefully, I’ve made some good choices so far.”

Charley can now be seen in The Long Shadow on ITV. After making barely a cameo appearance in crime drama Better, Charley has a much bigger role in this true crime adaptation.

Charley Webb quit her Emmerdale role as Debbie Dingle two years ago (Credit: ITV)

She plays WPC Anna Lawson, a police officer who takes part in the hunt for Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe. And she can next be seen on stage in Quiz.

Based on the ITV drama about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? coughing scandal, Charley will play Charles Ingram’s wife Diana. Rory Bremner will play host Chris Tarrant in the touring production.

“I’m really excited about it,” Charley added to the website. “I’ve got lots of friends from soaps, people like Jenna Coleman, who’s gone on to do other stuff. Some go off to do theatre, while others stay on TV, so it’s just about trying to make the right choices.”

Meanwhile Charley’s husband Matthew Wolfenden has also quit the soap. He has played David Metcalfe for 18 years.

