Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano ‘finding it hard’ after ‘terrible year’ that saw heartbreaking loss of his mum

The actor lost his beloved mum Michelle in May

Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his mum.

The Matty Barton actor, 32, lost his mum Michelle in May to complications from long-term rheumatoid arthritis.

She was just 60.

Now opening up about his loss, Ash has paid tribute to the woman who raised him.

He told the Mirror: “Mum was a true inspiration to us all. Not only was she an amazing mum to my sister Sophie and I, she was also such a fantastic wife and nanna too.”

Actor Ash revealed how his mum was diagnosed with the condition at just 29 – but kept it a secret.

He tells how she would suffer silently because she wanted to ensure he and sister Sophie grew up surrounded by positivity.

And with his character Matty soon to discover his own mother Moira has betrayed him, Ash feels lucky to have had his mum.

Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano on Being a Role Model to the Trans Community | Lorraine

Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano opens up about devastating loss

He added: “Poor Matty has had a rough time in Emmerdale, but there has always been so much love in my family home and Mum was the most important person in my life.

“Grief is such a beast that is uncontrollable and you are not prepped for it. We don’t talk about loss and it’s something we will all face in our lives.

“It’s been a terrible year and I am finding it hard.”

On screen Ash is set to get very busy with Matty discovering the shocking truth about his stepbrother Kyle being a killer.

Matt is suspicious about the reasons his girlfriend Amy disappeared with Kyle.

All he knows is that stepdad Cain has confessed to murdering Al Chapman.

Actor Ash Palmisiciano has played Matty Barton in Emmerdale for three years (Credit: ITV)

But when Amy’s disappearance was quickly followed by his mum Moira and her other son Isaac, Matty became suspicious.

Next week he will visit Cain and try to get the truth from him.

And when Matty does discover the truth, the consequences are set to be explosive.

Natalie J Robb has confirmed that more villagers will learn the truth.

“She does keep him in the dark,” revealed Natalie, “Which Matty is deeply upset about. But in the end, he finds out. They always find out in the end!”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

