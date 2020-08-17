Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan has showed off a new trick she taught her dog Daisy.

The actress, who plays April Windsor in the ITV soap, showed off the trick on her mum Rachel’s Twitter account.

Rachel tweeted: “Daisy’s new trick…”

In the video Amelia could be seen with a treat teaching Daisy to stand and walk on her hind legs.

Fans loved the video and commented on the post.

One wrote: “Tell Marlon that April needs a dog.”

A second tweeted: “Aww I have a similar dog to yours called Daisy, she is 10 now. Missing seeing you on Emmerdale sweetheart.”

A third added: “Aww just the cutest.”

The family revealed earlier this year that they would be welcoming a dog into their family. Since bringing her home, it seems they have taken her on plenty of family days out.

Emmerdale: Amelia Flanagan returning to the soap

Currently Amelia is not filming at Emmerdale. Child actors require chaperones on set, and with new social distancing measures they need to keep the number of people on sets limited.

However Amelia isn’t the only one as her actor siblings Isabella and William, who play Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Coronation Street, are also unable to go back to work.

Amelia plays April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

But Rachel recently revealed in an Instagram comment to Lisa Riley that Amelia is ‘lost without her Emmerdale family’.

Meanwhile it looks like the Flanagan family have kept busy during lockdown.

Amelia’s siblings Isabella and William are also unable to go back to work (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month Rachel revealed that she and her husband Chris have bought a school which they are renovating and will be moving into.

Rachel often keeps her followers up to date through their home renovation Instagram account.

But as well as working on the house, it seems the kids have been enjoying time with their family whilst off work.

