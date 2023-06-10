Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan was reportedly left ‘scared half to death’ after enduring a terrifying incident at a concert.

The ITV soap actress, who plays April Windsor, attended a gig at Heaton Park in Manchester yesterday evening.

But it seems her experience on Friday (June 9) was marred after she was allegedly injured by a ‘flare spark’.

Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan, 15, has played April Dingle since 2014 (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan

Amelia’s fans discovered the 15-year-old was at the Parklife Festival for its first day on Instagram. Amelia’s mum Rachel is listed on the account’s page as running it for Amelia and her two other soap star siblings William and Isabella. They play Joseph and Hope respectively in Coronation Street.

Rachel had shared a pic showing Amelia decked out in a Courteeners shirt, captioned: “Too cool for school…. @courteeners.”

But a later update revealed Amelia was left “scared” as she watched one of her favourite bands.

Another post showed her posing happily, flicking a ‘peace’ sign at the camera. However, her mum claimed in the caption that a “flare” had been dropped nearby them.

She’s absolutely fine apart from been scared half to death.

It was alleged: “Courteeners concert last night before a flare spark dropped onto her arm, burning her skin. Another flare dropped in front of us and nearly set the place alight. Absolutely ridiculous these are not removed at concerts. All that security and there was so many flares. She’d waited a long time to see one of her favourite bands. She’s absolutely fine apart from been scared half to death. Come on @heaton_park do better! @courteeners.”

Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan smiles for the cameras alongside co-star Mark Charnock (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans have reacted

Concerned followers rushed to check on how Amelia is doing.

“How scary. I’m glad she’s ok,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another sympathised: “Omg hope she’s ok.”

Additionally, someone else said: “That’s terrible! Glad she is ok.”

Furthermore, a fourth person added: “Sending big hugs.”

ED! has approached representatives for Amelia Flanagan and Parklife for comment.

