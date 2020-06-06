Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan celebrates birthday in lockdown

Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan has celebrated her 12th birthday in lockdown.

Her mum, Rachel, posted a picture of the April Windsor actress to Instagram, holding cupcakes for her special day.

Rachel wrote that Amelia was "thrilled" with her birthday treats.

Happy birthday to Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan

Wishes of happy birthday poured in for Amelia from all of her fans.

Rachel also posted a picture to Twitter of Amelia with balloons.

Happiest of lockdown birthdays to Our little Amelia! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/buuaKXuVjR — Rachel Flanagan (@pinkferg84) June 6, 2020

The young actresses' co-stars sent her lots of birthday love.

Lisa Riley - aka Mandy Dingle - said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU PRINCESS, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU. Have the most wonderful day. Love to all the family, miss you loads."

And Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle) wrote: "Happy birthday Amelia! Have a fab day."

Earlier this year, Amelia's mum posted a throwback picture of adorable Amelia enjoying her first Easter.

Rachel captioned the post: "Amelia's first Easter at 10 months popped up in my memories today."

Meanwhile, popular Emmerdale star Amelia, isn't the only soap actor in her family.

Her younger siblings, twins Isabella and William, also star on the small screen. They play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Coronation Street.

Amelia and her siblings are all soap actors (Credit: ITV)

How long has Amelia played April in Emmerdale?

This year saw Amelia celebrate six years since her first on-screen appearance in the soap.

Amelia has played April for six years (Credit: ITV)

Recently April had a tough time when her dad Marlon went to prison. When he was released, Marlon learnt April had been bullied by a girl at school.

With some encouragement from her cousin Vinny, April stood up to her bully.

