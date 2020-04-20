Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln shares shirtless snap as he reveals results of new hair cut

Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln, who plays Jamie Tate, has shared a shirtless picture as he revealed the results of his latest hair cut.

The actor posted the picture to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "Here's to your flat mate giving you a quick buzz on the clippers and making you like like you got mange."

His co-stars and fans rushed to comment on the post.

Emmerdale co-star Max Parker, who plays Luke Posner wrote: "[Bleep]! You feeling ok son?"

Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy Fletcher, commented: "You looking down at the barbershop on the corner you could have visited and desperately need now."

One fan commented: "That body though."

A second said: "I don't think anyone is going to be looking at your hair."

A third added: "Now I can see why Belle can't give you up."

Recently Alexander shaved his long hair off.

Alexander recently shaved his hair short (Credit: ITV)

Many soap stars appear to be changing up their hair whilst they're off work.

Currently Emmerdale and Coronation Street have suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite episodes being cut, there's still plenty to look forward to.

What Emmerdale storylines is Jamie Tate involved in?

Currently Jamie is having an affair with his work colleague Belle.

Although his wife Andrea has no idea about his infidelity, he has told Belle that he loves her and will be leaving Andrea.

But will he actually go through with it?

Jamie and Belle are having an affair (Credit: ITV)

This week Belle has an awkward encounter with Andrea.

Although she is thrilled about Jamie's confession, when she arrives at the salon she's horrified to see her appointment is the same time as Andrea's.

Andrea is none the wiser that Jamie is about to break her heart and as she bonds with Belle over beauty treatments, Belle can't help but feel awkward.

Belle feels awkward around Andrea (Credit: ITV)

How will Andrea react when she finds out the truth?

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

