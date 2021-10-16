Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln has got a new girlfriend after his soap exit.

The Jamie Tate actor revealed his new love hiding in plain sight with a series of Instagram snaps from their romantic holidays together.

He reportedly dating Shar Holliday – and fans missed all the clues.

What do we know about Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln and his girlfriend?

According to The Sun the pair have been enjoying “loved-up trips to Croatia and the Lake District in recent months”.

A series of snaps show the soap star and his new girlfriend enjoying boat trips around Croatia last month.

And they shared identical photos from a trip to the Lake District in July.

Emmerdale has been contacted for comment.

What happened to Jamie Tate in Emmerdale?

The actor appeared to bow out of the ITV soap last month after Jamie crashed his car into a lake.

His car was pulled from the lake, however his body was never discovered.

While most have presumed that Jamie is dead and his body just hasn’t been found, his mum Kim is convinced he’s alive and gone off to start a new life.

Actor Alexander Lincoln spoiled his return to Emmerdale recently (Credit: ITV)

Alexander Lincoln ‘spoils’ storyline

Earlier this month Alexander sparked controversy by “spoiling” Jamie Tate’s fate.

He tweeted that he’s returned to doing early starts on set – causing fans to assume he was back at Emmerdale.

He wrote: “Getting back to early starts on set today.”

Although Alexander didn’t reveal where he was filming, fans accused him of spoiling the storyline.

One fan responded saying: “I’ve given up on soaps, the actors on socials spoil storylines too often like if they’re leaving etc. What’s the point if you know it’s going to happen.”

A second said: “So you have spoiled it for the viewers.”

As a result, a third said: “That’s the storyline spoiled.”

Soon Alexander added another tweet saying: “Unless it’s a different set… have to wait and see.”

