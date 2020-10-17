Emmerdale star Adele Silva has hit out at casting directors for their soap snobbery.

The actress played Kelly Windsor in the ITV soap between 1993 and 2011.

But despite not having appeared on the soap is nearly a decade, she was left furious recently when a casting director said she was “too soapy”.

Adele tweeted her frustration at still being seen in the industry as a soap actor with no range.

She tweeted: “Interesting feedback from a selftape I really wanted to get – too soapy?! What even does that mean?

“Too Panto, too musical theatre? I haven’t played the role of Kelly for 10 years and encounter this all the time.

“I’ve trained at so many different acting schools and still people have a snobbery towards certain soap actors. I’m not bitter, some of my fave actors come from soaps but when will this snobbery end?!

“Too soapy – maybe I need a good wash?!”

Emmerdale’s Adele Silva hits back at critics

It comes months after Adele was furious after being approached for a documentary called When Celebrity Goes Horribly Wrong.

She tweeted: “‘Tis the season to be jolly! Just had a lovely request for a @channel5_tv show [called] When Celebrity Goes Horribly Wrong, for my response to when I worked as a Saturday girl in Ted Baker in LA almost 10 years ago.

“Apparently I should be ashamed of myself for doing such a thing?!”

Adele added: “I started TV at seven and still going now at 39 – don’t think I’m doing too badly!

“What bothers me most is how, by working in a shop and doing an honest day’s work, you get vilified. When Celebrity Goes Wrong, what exactly is wrong with that.

“Merry Xmas X @channel5_tv.”

When Celebrity Goes Wrong is a documentary which has celebrities recalling infamous incidents including sex scandals and televised meltdowns.

Adele is best known for her role as Kelly in Emmerdale on and off from 1993 until 2011.

She has also made appearances in The Bill, EastEnders, Is Harry on the Boat, Mile High and the independent film, Jam.

