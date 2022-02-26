Emmerdale Spring Spoilers: Fearsome family feud and a shock from Rhona Goskirk

Emmerdale is gearing up for a major Spring storyline blitz in the coming weeks and months.

The ITV soap will have a fearsome family feud, a crushing disappointment and more scheming from serial killer Meena Jutla.

And all at a new time of 7.30pm. Here’s what to expect…

Charity and Chas are going to war in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dingles at war

Of course they are – what would be a week in Emmerdale without the huge family clashing?

This time cousins Charity and Chas declare war on each other.

With Charity re-opening The Woolpack without former business partner Chas, it’s going to split the family.

But when Chas takes a job at the B&B and plans a rival to the pub’s events, things take a dark turn.

The warring landladies take sides and create havoc in a battle of one-upmanship.

Charity, played by Emma Atkins, and Lucy Pargeter as Chas, try their best to sabotage each other’s events and when they finally come face to face all hell breaks loose.

Mandy will be left devastated by Vinny’s betrayal (Credit: ITV)

Mandy hits rock bottom

Never one to do things by halves, Mandy Dingle is a polarising figure at the best of times.

But when she decides her son Vinny has betrayed her – she hits rock bottom.

She will be traumatised to discover her only son has married his girlfriend Liv without her knowledge.

Vinny is guilt-ridden when Mandy explains that she feels betrayed and sees his secret wedding as completely disrespectful.

But will she manage to get over it? Or will she lose her child for good?

Meena will draw Manpreet into her sick games again in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s revenge

You didn’t think being locked up and charged with multiple crimes would keep Meena down, did you?

Even from prison Meena is going to prove herself to be a terrifying enemy as she goes after her own sister.

Desperate for Meena to confess to her horrific crimes, Manpreet pays her a visit in prison.

But will manipulative Meena find a way to take her sister down with her?

The most exciting of the Emmerdale Spring spoilers Rhona’s mum will arrive (Credit: ITV)

Mum’s the word for Rhona

Rhona has always had a strained relationship with her mother Mary – so much so that we’ve never heard of her, let alone met her.

But that’s all set to change this spring.

Will her sudden arrival in the village heal their rift or only serve to escalate their estrangement?

Actress Louisa Jameson will take on the role – years after she first starred in the soap.

Early in her career she played Sharon Crosswait in Emmerdale – the soap’s first-ever murder victim.

Hopefully history won’t repeat itself this time.

