Emmerdale spring spoilers: A health crisis and Meena’s end at last

Emmerdale is gearing up for a major Spring storyline blitz in the coming weeks and months.

The ITV soap will have a life-changing health crisis, at least one possible love reunion, and more scheming from serial killer Meena Jutla.

And all at a new time of 7.30pm. Here’s what to expect…

Marlon’s life will change forever (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spring spoilers: Health horror for Marlon

Much-loved Marlon is set to face an uncertain future when he suffers a stroke.

The chef has just got engaged to Rhona (at last) when his world comes crashing down as he collapses on the floor.

He’s discovered by April, who gets her dad to hospital where he’s taken in for surgery.

Rhona struggles with the enormity of what’s happening and wants to disguise her breakdown from Marlon so ends up fleeing his hospital room.

She returns to await news of his operation.

Will Marlon be okay? And how will life change for the couple now they’re facing such an unknown challenge?

Chas and Charity finally make peace – for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Dingles united – for how long?

It’s been a really long time coming, but finally Chas and Charity seem to be back on the same side.

Marlon’s stroke really puts into perspective what matters and Lydia and Sam urge both Charity and Chas to make up.

Chas agrees to go into the Woolpack and ends up working behind the bar.

With Marlon’s absence strongly felt Charity gets down on one knee and begs Chas to move back to the pub.

But will these two working together again result in more trouble? More than likely yes!

Charity leans on Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Couples reunited

Charity and Vanessa almost shared a kiss recently and despite Vanessa insisting it meant nothing, it clearly meant something very huge.

Now Mack is out of the way, the road is clear for Vanity to get back together.

Except for the small matter of Charity having cheated on V and the latter insisting it is very definitely over.

But Vanessa just can’t help supporting Charity through the latest Dingle crisis when Marlon has a stroke and it’s clear the pair are growing closer again.

How much longer can they deny these feelings – and how much longer are Emmerdale going to deny us a Vanity reunion?!

Meanwhile, also growing closer seem to be Paddy and Mandy.

With Chas preoccupied and generally not being all that nice to anyone, Mandy and Paddy have found themselves reminiscing about old times.

As they talked over their marriage history and what went wrong between, we couldn’t help but spot a flickering of old feelings between them.

Was it just nostalgia? Or was Emmerdale hinting their might be more of their romance to come?

What will happen when Meena faces court? (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s revenge

You didn’t think being locked up and charged with multiple crimes would keep Meena down, did you?

Even from prison Meena is proving herself to be a terrifying enemy.

Manpreet is struggling under the pressure and when she then refuses to testify against Meena, we can’t help but think Meena is the one pulling the strings.

What game is she playing now? Will she twist the knife even further when she gets into court for real?

We know Meena’s end is coming, but how will she go? A long-drawn out trial? A prison escape?

Will her victims finally get justice?

