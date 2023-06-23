Emmerdale spoilers: Zak’s health deteriorates further – what’s really wrong with him?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Zak’s health deteriorates further causing great worry for the Dingles.

Belle confides in Tom that she’s concerned about Zak’s condition, prompting him to help her.

But, as Zak’s health gets worse – what’s really wrong with him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Zak’s not been well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Zak’s legs have been playing up

Recently in Emmerdale, Zak’s not been as up to things as usual, staying put in his chair.

This week, Chas turned up at the Dingles’ house and questioned Cain over his alibi during the time when Caleb was attacked. Cain vowed that he didn’t push Caleb as Zak backed up his alibi, making Chas suspicious.

Zak explained that Cain was with him when Caleb was attacked as he was walking Monty for him and was having a cup of tea. He’d been walking Monty for weeks.

Cain had found Zak on the floor unable to move as his legs started playing up. He’d not told anybody as he didn’t want to worry them.

As Zak put his condition down to old age, Chas informed Belle of the situation with Belle encouraging him to get checked out by a doctor.

Belle is concerned for Zak (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Zak’s health deteriorates

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Zak’s health deteriorates further as his family continue to worry about him.

Belle opens up to Tom about her concerns over Zak’s health as he seems to be getting worse.

With this, Tom comes up with an idea to help out. Soon enough, Vinny and Tom both work together on something to help Zak. But, what project have they been working on?

What’s really wrong with Zak? Is something more than old age affecting his health? Is something serious going on with the Dingle patriarch?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What’s really wrong with Zak in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!