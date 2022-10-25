Emmerdale spoilers: Will turns killer to protect his family?

New spoilers for Emmerdale next week reveal that Will Taylor steps in to protect Dawn when Alex threatens to take Clemmie away.

Dawn is still reeling from Harriet’s sudden death in the storm when she discovers the money Harriet left her isn’t enough to save her home.

Billy and Dawn decide to buy Woodbine for themselves but Alex arrives and throws a spanner in the works.

He tells them he’ll take Clemmie away unless they give him Harriet’s money.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Alex threatens Dawn and Billy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim and Will stand up for Dawn

The next day is Harriet’s funeral and Dawn is feeling anxious about Alex’s threats.

Her family promise they will fight her corner and Dawn promises Clemmie they will all stay together.

But she starts worrying that she’s made a promise she can’t keep.

Will confronts Alex and roughs him up a bit, telling him to leave Dawn alone.

Kim and Will try their own brand of negotiating (Credit: ITV)

But Alex is unfazed until Kim lures him to her car and he’s bundled into the boot.

Will and Kim then tie Alex up in one of the Home Farm stables and negotiate a cheaper pay off.

They then leave him alone – still tied up – to think about the offer.

Back at The Hide, Will tries to tell Billy about what they’ve done but Kim intervenes, keeping the hostage situation secret.

Later, Will physically assaults Alex, leaving him bloodied and bruised and impressing Kim.

Does Alex die?

But, despite the beating, Alex doesn’t change his mind about his demands.

Kim and Will leave him to suffer overnight but does tragedy strike?

Alex first arrived in Emmerdale late last year and is the biological dad of Dawn’s son, Lucas.

Does Will take things too far? (Credit: ITV)

He’s also the man responsible for getting Dawn hooked on drugs when they were together.

Emmerdale fans will remember Alex being manipulated by killer Meena Jutla as she plotted revenge on Dawn and Billy.

She convinced Alex to kidnap Lucas, leaving Dawn distraught.

Yeah. He’s more than capable of doing some bad things.

Clemmie is currently in the care of Dawn and Billy who fostered her.

They were told earlier this year that the little girl could stay with them.

But will Alex follow through with his threats?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

