Emmerdale spoilers reveal Will punches Jamie after he pushes him too far. But will he regret his actions?

Last week, Dawn begged Jamie for his job back at the HOP. But despite giving her his job back, he’s not been treating her well.

This week, Jamie and Will’s feud escalates when Jamie docks Dawn’s wages. And in next week’s episodes, Jamie pushes Will too far.

Will and Jamie’s feud gets worse (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Dawn is cold with Will as he questions her on where she’s been.

Soon Will makes some hurtful comments to Harriet, who leaves, wounded by his words.

Later, Dawn gets a call from a man named Richard, but she soon tells him not to call her again. Who is he?

Harriet tells Laurel her wedding is off (Credit: ITV)

Harriet tells Will that she told Laurel their wedding has been called off and lied saying it was due to money issues. But Will is still being cold with Harriet.

Harriet despairs at being cut out of her own family. But she has more issues later when Laurel and Nicola reveal they’ve been asking around and people are happy to put money towards a budget wedding, leaving Harriet panicked.

Emmerdale: Will punches Jamie

Elsewhere, Jamie continues to taunt Will. But he pushes him too far and the mechanic snaps and punches Jamie in the face.

Will punches Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Soon, viewers learn who Richard is…

Jamie Tate

Currently, Jamie is not well-liked in Emmerdale having made enemies of the Dingle family, Will, Dawn and his ex-wife Andrea.

Jamie has made a lot of enemies in the village (Credit: ITV)

This week, Cain and Sam Dingle plan their revenge on Jamie and sneak into Home Farm for a ‘chat’.

However what they don’t realise is Mackenzie is hiding in the shadows. As Cain reveals their plan to a drunk Jamie, Mackenzie listens, his interest piqued.

Meanwhile, Jamie is left furious when Andrea tells him their daughter is staying with her sister.

