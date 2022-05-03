Emmerdale SPOILERS: Will Noah kill Chloe as his obsession grows?

Emmerdale teen Noah has been obsessing over ex-girlfriend Chloe.

He began tracking her phone and in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 3) his obsession went to the next level.

After re-gaining her friendship, he began to use his drone to record Chloe in her bedroom.

Chloe had no idea that Noah was watching her, but could she be in serious danger?

Could Noah even set out to kill her?

Noah began using a drone to spy on Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah breaks into Chloe’s bedroom

This week Mackenzie gives Noah advice on how to win Chloe back.

When Chloe has a coffee with Jacob she leaves her bag unattended and Noah takes her keys.

Soon Noah enjoys snooping around her bedroom.

Suddenly downstairs he hears the door slam as Chloe has returned. Noah hides in the wardrobe as she enters the bedroom.

After a party at Sarah’s Chloe asks Noah to walk her home and he’s thrilled his manipulations are paying off.

Chloe is horrified to see evidence on his laptop that Noah has been stalking her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah tries to trap Chloe?

In next week’s scenes Jacob tells Victoria that he thinks Noah pinched Chloe’s journal and keys.

Meanwhile an unsuspecting Chloe agrees to spend the day with Noah hanging out at his.

Secretly she’s still upset about Nate and is happy to be spending time with Noah who is more attentive.

Chloe is amazed that Noah seems to know what kind of music she likes but things take a turn when she comes across her lost keys.

She hides her fears and confronts him.

Noah bluffs his way out but Chloe is privately panicked. The penny drops and she starts to guess what might be going on,

Before long, Chloe sends Noah out to get snacks.

Things turn scary in Emmerdale when Noah tries to trap frightened Chloe in the house (Credit: ITV)

When he’s gone she starts searching his laptop for evidence.

She’s astonished as she finds the extend of evidence before her and realises Noah has been following her for weeks.

Noah returns home with the snacks but isn’t prepared when Chloe confronts him.

He reacts badly by trying to stop her from taking his laptop and attempts to trap her in his house.

Soon Charity is appalled to walk in on this terrifying scenario.

Will Noah try to harm Chloe?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

