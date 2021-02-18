Emmerdale SPOILERS: Will Gabby keep the baby?

Emmerdale character Gabby Thomas discovered she is pregnant in tonight’s episode (Thursday, February 18). But will she keep the baby?

A few weeks ago, Gabby spent the night with Jamie Tate. But afterwards he cruelly rejected her, branding their night together ‘a drunken mistake.’

Gabby discovered she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

In the episode, Gabby confided in stepmum Laurel that her period was late and feared she was pregnant. Laurel told her to take a test just to be sure.

Realising the result is positive, Gabby was terrified, explaining to Laurel that the father wouldn’t want anything to do with her.

Emmerdale: Will Gabby keep the baby?

Later Gabby went to see Jamie and told him about the baby. However Jamie told Gabby to get a termination.

Furious with Jamie’s reaction, Gabby went to see his mum Kim and told him about her night with Jamie and the fact that she’s pregnant.

Jamie didn’t react well to the baby news (Credit: ITV)

Jamie returned to Home Farm and was upset to see that Gabby had told his mum about the pregnancy.

But Gabby stood up to him and told he had no right to tell her what to do with her body and she was going to have the baby.

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s next for Gabby?

Next week Laurel worries for her stepdaughter when she shocks Jamie by announcing she’s moving into Home Farm.

Emmerdale: Will Gabby keep the baby? Claire King reveals Kim’s reaction to the pregnancy

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, actress Claire King explained that Kim is happy to find out that Gabby is pregnant, as it’s another grandchild for her.

She said: “I think Kim would be elated actually. That’s partly because she prefers Gabby to Dawn. She can’t stand Dawn.

Jamie has feelings for Dawn, but Kim doesn’t like her (Credit: ITV)

“Also it’s another part of the dynasty. It’s another grandchild for Kim Tate, that she can mould an manipulate into the Tate form.

“Kim will be quite pleased about this. She wants to get rid of Dawn, so this is perfect.”

Kim’s decision to move Gabby into Home Farm

Explaining that Kim has a strategy in place and wants to move Gabby into Home Farm to look after her, she said: “Kim gives her the chance to move in, decorate her bedroom, have friends round, whatever she wants.

“That’s Kim pulling the strings of Gabby.”

She added that she hopes Gabby being at Home Farm will push Dawn out of the picture.

She continued: “She’s hoping this will get rid of Dawn, but they are thwarted a couple of times in the break-up.

Claire revealed Kim is thrilled by the baby news. But what about Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

“So Kim has to push herself to do something not very nice, but that’s in the future.

“That’s what Kim wants, she wants Gabby in the house, she wants the grandchild, she wants Dawn out of the way and she ideally wants Jamie and Gabby together.

“Kim tries to make Jamie think he has to be with Gabby for the sake of the empire.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

