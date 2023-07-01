Emmerdale spoilers: Who is Tracy marrying as she returns to the village?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Tracy is returning to the Dales after last being on screen for the soap’s 50th anniversary in October 2022.

However, as she returns to Emmerdale, she’s set to get wed to somebody.

But, who is Tracy marrying as she returns to the village in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tracy was living in Nottingham with Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy’s been working in Nottingham

Viewers will know that Tracy’s been working in Nottingham, living with her daughter Frankie.

Last October, during the soap’s 50th anniversary, Tracy returned briefly with Frankie to spend some time with her sister.

Back in the village, Tracy revealed that she’d met someone in Nottingham and was now engaged.

Nate was in a relationship with Naomi but still had feelings for Tracy. This led to the pair sleeping together before Vanessa turned up and gave her sister some words of advice.

Tracy then decided to go back to Nottingham and leave the village once more, choosing to leave Nate behind.

So who’s the lucky guy? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Who is Tracy marrying?

Next week, Tracy’s back as Nate heads to the town hall, likely wanting to get custody of Frankie. Cain and Moira worry about what he’s going to do and follow him.

They’re stunned to see that Tracy is in a wedding dress, holding Frankie outside of Hotten Town Hall.

When a man appears next to her they soon realise that Nate’s plan is to crash the wedding.

Trying to stop Nate from doing something irrational, Cain kidnaps him and knocks him out as he shoves him in the van.

In the village, Nate comes around and is horrified by what Cain and Moira have done. But, will Nate be able to forgive his dad as he’s stopped from causing chaos at his ex’s wedding? Is there more to it? And, who the heck is Tracy marrying?

