Emmerdale character Manpreet was horrified realising she will have to testify in court and ended up fleeing the village and abandoning her car tonight.

But is she coming back?

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, March 17) Meena was in court for her plea hearing.

She pleaded guilty to all of her crimes except the murder of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh, leaving her victims’ loved ones enraged.

Later at the church, Manpreet was terrified at the thought of testifying and suffered a panic attack.

Meena appeared in court for her plea hearing (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale Spring Spoilers: Fearsome family feud and a shock from Rhona Goskirk

Charles encouraged her to go and speak to Wendy about getting help. Manpreet seemingly agreed and said she would drive herself over to the surgery.

However she drove out to the woods and broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, back at the village, Charles soon realised that Manpreet hadn’t been to see Wendy and tried to call her.

However viewers saw Manpreet ignore the call, get out of the car and walk into the woods.

Is she okay and is Manpreet going to return?

Manpreet had a panic attack after the plea hearing, but where has she gone? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Manpreet return?

In tomorrow night’s episode (Friday, March 18) concerns about Manpreet’s whereabouts begin to grow.

Next week it’s revealed Manpreet has made her final decision about testifying in court and it leaves Liam worried.

Liam finds out Manpreet won’t testify (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Meena to walk free after Manpreet makes a shock move?

In next week’s scenes it’s revealed Manpreet is not testifying in court, as she is struggling with the pressure.

As Liam hears the news about Manpreet, he worries he’ll never get justice for Leanna.

Will Manpreet change her mind?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!