Emmerdale mum Wendy Posner is going to plot to free Robert Sugden from prison next week.

The midwife was shocked last night to discover Robert may not have been responsible for her son Lee’s death as she thought.

Wendy in Emmerdale is determined to free Robert Sugden after son Luke’s confession (Credit: ITV)

Robert is currently serving life imprisonment after admitting to killing rapist Lee.

Lee had raped his sister Victoria and was demanding money to leave her and her baby alone.

Robert saw red and hit him with a shovel, and when Lee later died in hospital, Robert was charged with murder.

However, last night it was revealed that Lee suffered a serious head injury earlier that day when he attacked his brother Luke over his gay relationship.

Luke pushed him back to protect himself and Lee fell, knocking himself unconscious.

Luke hadn’t realised what he was confessing to – but Wendy did and next week she asks lawyer Ethan Henderson to help her with something important.

She asks him to find out if the information could help free Robert.

However, when it dawns on Luke, Wendy regrets opening the can of worms.

Nevertheless she begs Luke to be honest with Victoria – but will he?

What happened between Robert Sugden and Lee Posner?

In 2019, Victoria was raped by Lee Posner after a night out and later discovered she was pregnant with his child.

Lee denied raping Victoria and he and Wendy accused Victoria of being a liar.

Later Victoria’s brother Robert ended up attacking Lee by hitting him over the head with a shovel.

Lee went on life support. Meanwhile Victoria became friendly with Luke, unaware he was Lee’s brother.

Later Lee died from his injuries and on the day Robert was sentenced to life in prison, Victoria discovered Luke was Lee’s brother.

Robert was given life with a fixed term of 14 years. However, new evidence could free him.

Emmerdale continues Monday (June 7) at 7pm on ITV.

The soap airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.