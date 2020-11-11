Emmerdale spoilers reveal Vinny moves in with Liv. But how will Paul and Mandy react?

Currently Vinny is hiding the fact that Paul has been gambling again.

Vinny tells Mandy he’s moving in with Liv (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Vinny tells Mandy that he’s moving in with Liv to give her and Paul more space. But he reluctantly agrees to keep quiet about Paul’s gambling.

Will Mandy ever find out the truth?

Emmerdale: Paul’s gambling

Recently Vinny discovered his dad has been gambling again and tried to get him to seek help.

However Paul refused to accept help and got Vinny to keep quiet. But things quickly turned violent when Vinny tried to get his dad to get help again.

Paul lashed out at his son, beating him up at the scrapyard. Later he apologised and begged for his son to keep quiet about his addiction.

This week, Mandy told Vinny she wanted her, Vinny and Paul to have their own place.

Mandy planned for her, Vinny and Paul to find their own place (Credit: ITV)

Paul later told Mandy and Vinny that he resisted the urge to gamble and called his mentor instead.

But when he heard about his girlfriend’s plans for them to get their own place, he was upset that he was left out of the loop.

He soon offered to take Mandy’s money so he could go and pay the deposit for the property. However neither Mandy or Vinny thought it was a good idea.

Angry and hurt, Paul took Mandy’s money and put it all on a horse. However he ended up losing the cash, leaving him panicking over what to do.

Paul gambled away Mandy’s money (Credit: ITV)

He later told Vinny what he did. Worried about upsetting his mum, Vinny took money from a scrapyard client, which was meant for Aaron, in order to pay the deposit.

However Liv saw Vinny pocket the money. Will Vinny ever tell Mandy about Paul’s gambling problem?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

