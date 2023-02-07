Emmerdale spoilers: Belle and Vinny romance on the cards?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle and Vinny turn to crime together as they steal oil from Eric in a bid to help the Dingles.

Belle and Vinny are thrilled when they get their hands on Eric’s oil.

But is romance on the cards for the pair?

Vinny lost Liv in October last year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny is grieving Liv

Vinny and wife Liv were soulmates.

However, as soon as they started mapping out their perfect life together their world came crashing down.

In October 2022, Liv and Vinny found themselves caught up in a storm, with a caravan crushing them.

Vinny was able to escape but Liv’s legs were crushed.

She didn’t make it.

Since then, Vinny’s been really struggling with grief.

His dog Chip has kept him going through these dark times.

As it stands, Vinny’s shut himself off from ever having a meaningful relationship with someone who isn’t Liv.

But could now be the time for Vinny to move on with someone else?

Belle and Vinny will do anything for their family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle and Vinny team up

Next week, the Dingles continue to struggle as they can’t afford to pay for the heating.

After paying tribute to Liv on what would have been her 21st birthday, Vinny teams up with Belle to do something about the Dingles’ crisis.

The pair decide to steal some oil from Eric’s oil tank.

With the job a success, the Dingles’ heating comes back on.

Vinny and Belle raise a toast to their teamwork as Lydia thanks them for doing whatever needed to be done to keep them warm.

But, is love in the air for Belle and Vinny?

Is Vinny able to move on from Liv?

It’s about time Belle had a new man in her life, isn’t it?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Is love in the air for Belle and Vinny? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!