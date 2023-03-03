Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny and Belle grow closer on night out

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Vinny and Belle grow closer on a night out as they hit the town together.

As Vinny tries to get his life back, he finds himself having fun with Belle.

But, will there be a romantic spark between Vinny and Belle in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vinny and Belle stole oil from Eric’s tank (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Vinny recently teamed up to help the Dingles

Vinny’s been struggling to move on ever since his wife Liv died after being crushed by a caravan in a storm.

His emotions were heightened when he was left to toast to the late Liv on her 21st birthday.

However, recently, Vinny showed signs of a new potential romance on the cards for him and Belle Dingle as the pair teamed up together to help the Dingles survive the cold.

With their family struggling financially, finding it hard to keep the heating on, Belle and Vinny joined forces to steal oil from Eric’s tank.

Almost getting caught, the pair managed to make a quick escape.

Lydia thanked them both for getting the heating back on.

With a job well done, Vinny and Belle then celebrated together.

Vinny tries to move on from Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny and Belle grow closer

Next week, Vinny and Belle grow even closer.

Vinny admits to himself that he’s been using Liv’s death as an excuse to not get on with his life.

Belle’s overjoyed when Vinny agrees to join her on a big night out.

On the dance floor, Vinny has Belle in barrels of laughter with his hilarious dance moves.

The pair both have a wonderful night letting their hair down.

Could there be a romantic spark developing between Belle and Vinny?

Is Belle just what Vinny needs to start to move on from Liv?

