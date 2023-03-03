Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria suffers panic attack as her past rape comes back to haunt her

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Victoria suffers a panic attack as her past rapes comes back to haunt her.

On a big night out, Victoria’s reminded of Lee Posner.

Will these memories stop Victoria from having fun in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lee raped Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Victoria was raped by Lee on her last big night out

In 2019, Victoria decided to go on a big night out.

At a club, she met Lee Posner.

Once they’d left the club, Lee persuaded Victoria to join him at a different venue.

Victoria agreed only because she saw her ex, Ellis, kissing someone else.

After getting drunk, Lee offered to walk Victoria home after they got kicked out of a taxi.

At Victoria’s house, Lee asked Victoria to let him come in.

After talking together for a short while, Victoria ordered Lee a taxi and told him to leave.

With this, she went up to her bedroom and got ready for bed.

However, Lee followed her upstairs and proceeded to rape her.

It was later revealed that Victoria was pregnant with Lee’s baby – Harry.

Victoria’s brother, Robert, was desperate to protect his sister from Lee and ended up attacking him, hitting him on the head with a shovel.

Lee ended up dying as a result whilst Robert went to prison.

Victoria’s memories resurface (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria has a panic attack about Lee

Next week, Victoria decides to go on another big night out.

In the club, she tries to set a guy called Sean up with Ethan.

However, she then realises that Sean is into her.

As the pair flirt with each other, Victoria suddenly suffers a panic attack when Sean suggests that they share a cab home.

She remembers what happened when she went home with Lee on her last night out.

Ethan stays by Victoria’s side as she struggles with her memories.

Will memories of Lee stop Victoria from having fun?

Will Lee forever haunt Victoria?

