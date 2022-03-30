Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa finds new love leaving Charity crushed?

Emmerdale spoilers next week have revealed that Vanessa will have a new love interest in the upcoming episodes.

But how will Charity react when she finds out?

Sparks fly between Vanessa and newcomer Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa’s new love interest

Vanessa and Charity used to be an iconic pairing and it was hard to deny their romantic chemistry

However, their relationship sadly came to an end after Charity cheated on Vanessa with Mack.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie’s death lie exposed as Kim tries to get Millie back?

When Vanessa returned to the village after being heartbroken, she was determined not to get back with Charity.

But, recently Vanessa and Charity surprised viewers when they hit it off after having a drink at The Woolpack.

Passion took hold of the pair and it looked as if viewers were finally going to get what they wanted and see them kiss.

However, Vanessa almost immediately pulled away and was adamant that she didn’t want to put herself through it all again.

Vanessa decides to move on from Charity (Credit: ITV)

Although Charity seems keen to reunite with her former love, it looks like Vanessa is ready to move on.

In upcoming episodes, Vanessa starts to get friendly with new arrival Suzy.

Vanessa first meets Suzy after bumping into her and accidentally ruining the cake she was carrying.

After their collision, the pair meet again but this time sparks fly between them as they enjoy a flirty conversation with each other.

Vanessa then gets excited when Suzy agrees to have dinner with her.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Meena lines up a fresh victim for final heart-in-mouth showdown

Could this be the start of something special for Vanessa?

We’re excited to see how the village will react to Suzy’s arrival, especially Vanessa’s ex Charity.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!