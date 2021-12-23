Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa drops a bombshell on Charity

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed Vanessa Woodfield drops a huge bombshell on Charity Dingle in the New Year.

It’s set to send Charity reeling, but how will she cope with the news?

Vanessa is staying in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Is Vanessa back in Emmerdale for good?

Vanessa returned over the Christmas period to visit her sister, Tracy Metcalfe. The vet has been staying with her mother for the past year as she recovered from bowel cancer.

However she soon drops the bombshell on Charity that she is planning to stick around in the village for good.

Charity is completely thrown.

The news comes off the back of her professing her love for boyfriend Mack, who she cheated on Vanessa with. Will this affect their relationship?

Charity wants to spend time with Johnny (Credit: ITV)

Charity wants to spend time with Johnny

Now they’re going to be living so close to each other again, Charity wants to spend time with Johnny, who she legally adopted in October 2020.

But given she hasn’t seen him since Vanessa left the village and they split up, Vanessa is far from keen on the idea.

Speaking to ED! and other media at a recent press event, Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa said: “She thinks [it’s a bad idea] because Charity has not seen Johnny for such a long time and she’s trying to protect him.

“I know there was the adoption before Vanessa left to go and see her mum but I don’t think Vanessa thinks it’s healthy for Charity to be spending so much time with Johnny.

“Obviously they’re going to be seeing each other because they live in the same village but Vanessa’s not a fan.

“Whether that changes or not in the future, I don’t know, but certainly for now she doesn’t want that to happen.”

Vanessa is definitely making her presence felt on her return! (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa meddles in Tracy and Nate’s relationship

As well as angering Charity feisty Vanessa is interfering in Tracy and Nate’s relationship.

After Tracy kicked Nate out for cheating, Vanessa is firmly Team Tracy and wants her sister to have nothing to do with the love rat.

She makes that perfectly clear when Nate comes knocking wanting to see Frankie and collect his things. Vanessa turns him away without a second thought.

However, when Tracy later becomes upset that Nate hasn’t even tried to see his daughter, Vanessa starts to feel guilty.

She admits to Charity that she stopped Nate from seeing Tracy, but Tracy overhears everything.

Upset and angry, will Tracy forgive her sister for getting involved? And can Vanessa make it up to her?

One thing’s for sure, Vanessa’s certainly making her presence felt in the village once again!

