Emmerdale spoilers reveals Tracy catches Moira and Nate going into the B&B together. What’s going on?

In this week’s scenes, Tracy spots Nate and Moira sneaking into the B&B and reels over what this might mean for their relationship.

Tracy confronts Nate and Moira (Credit: ITV)

Thinking she’s caught them red-handed, Tracy confronts Nate and Moira… Is all as it seems?

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain has a plan to catch out Mack

Meanwhile Will rejects Kim’s amorous advances, explaining Lucas has been take away by social services. He’s touched by Kim’s empathy, as she displays a gentler side, they begin to grow closer.

Later Kim enlists Mack’s help to steal more cars from the garage. Mack questions her motives and she confesses she’s out to ruin Cain.

Aaron is suspicious to see a shifty Mack hanging around the garage and later, Dan and Cain are stunned to find two more cars have gone missing.

Cain comes up with a plan to teach Mack a lesson (Credit: ITV)

Cain begins to grow suspicious. The next day, Kim revels in seeing Dan and Cain dealing with a customer whose car was stolen.

Pollard books his car in for a service and Mack gets a call from Kim, ordering him to steal it. However a suspicious Cain has other ideas.

He tells Moira he tampered with the brakes on Pollard’s car to teach Mack a lesson when he tries to steal it. She orders her husband to put a stop to the plan.

Tracy and Pollard get into an accident?

Meanwhile Tracy is convinced she’s going into labour. Worried Tracy is about to give birth, Pollard gets his car from the garage and goes to drive Tracy to the hospital.

Tracy is convinced she is going into labour (Credit: ITV)

But Dan, thinking Mack is the culprit, doesn’t realise it’s Pollard taking the car. However Cain is gobsmacked when he sees Mack and realises he’s not behind the wheel of Pollard’s car.

Meanwhile as Pollard is driving, the brakes fail. He braces himself for impact whilst Tracy screams in terror.

