Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Who dies next as Liv and Vinny lie trapped?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday October 19, 2022), Liv and Vinny fight for their lives after being crushed by a caravan.

Will they survive?

Elsewhere, Lydia gets the awful news that Sam’s been injured.

And, Nicola looks to Charles for comfort.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Will Liv and Vinny survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv and Vinny fight for their lives

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday October 18, 2022), saw Liv and Vinny get crushed by Sam and Lydia’s caravan.

Staying safe in their home, Liv and Vinny were joined by Mandy and Aaron, getting ready to play a game together.

Aaron and Liv made up after having a disagreement over Aaron’s decision to leave the village again, with the group taking a joyous selfie.

However, the happy moment was cut short as Paddy burst in and asked Aaron to come and visit Chas in hospital.

He also asked Liv to mind Eve at The Woolpack whilst they were out.

With this, Liv and Vinny set off on foot to get to the pub, but never reached their destination.

Liv noticed that Sam’s caravan was sliding down the road and pushed Vinny out of its path.

Or, so she thought.

The pair backed themselves into the outside of David’s shop as the caravan crashed into them.

Tonight, will see the pair fight for their lives as they become trapped between the shop and the van.

Will Liv and Vinny both survive?

Lydia fears the worst (Credit: ITV)

Lydia gets some awful news

Viewers will know that Sam isn’t in a good state at the moment.

After Moira’s cows started to stampede, Sam tried to outrun them but ended up landing on the spike of a tractor.

It wasn’t a pretty sight as Sam asked Belle to tell Lydia that he loves her.

Nate then proceeded to try and cut Sam away from the tractor so that they could take him to hospital.

Meanwhile, Lydia was in the process of taking Amelia to hospital after finding her in labour, in a barn.

Tonight, at the hospital, Lydia is left to process the fact that Sam has been injured in the storm.

Things aren’t looking good, but will Sam make a recovery, or will he be the next to die?

Nicola befriends her enemy (Credit: ITV)

Nicola looks to Charles for support

Charles and Nicola haven’t been seeing eye to eye recently.

However, they have found themselves glued to each other’s side as they battle their way through the storm.

As Charles helps Nicola come through a panic attack, Nicola tries to act tough, but she eventually lets her guard down.

Charles says a prayer for them both.

But, will Charles’ prayer be enough to keep them alive?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Who will be the next to die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!