Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Gabby tells Kim she doesn’t want her to be a part of her baby’s life.

Meanwhile Leyla opens up to Tracy about Liam’s double life and DS Rogers starts asking questions.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby makes a decision about her baby

Gabby comes to a decision about her baby (Credit: ITV)

Over the past couple of weeks Gabby and Diane have secretly been planning to leave the village to go and live in Portugal.

However Gabby doesn’t want Kim, her child’s paternal grandmother, to find out that she’s going as she knows she would try to stop her.

Tonight Gabby invites herself to Laurel’s for a family dinner with a secret aim to say her own private goodbye.

After the lunch, Gabby is left feeling overwhelmed with emotion, aware of what she’s about to leave behind.

Back at Home Farm, Gabby finally snaps back at irrational Kim and tells her she won’t be a part of the baby’s life.

Leyla opens up to Tracy

Leyla opens up to Tracy (Credit: ITV)

A few weeks ago, Leyla found out that Liam isn’t working at the hospital, but has instead been gardening at his old house, where he lived with his first wife and daughter Leanna.

Tonight Leyla is grateful when Tracy invites her round for a brew. She begins to open up to Tracy about the double life Liam has been leading.

An arrest is made

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, October 26) it was revealed the police believe Andrea’s death was a murder.

DS Rogers is investigating what happened at the survival challenge. He begins to ask questions and soon a finger is pointed and someone is arrested.

