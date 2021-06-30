Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Faith confides in Pollard about her health fears.

Meanwhile Emmerdale is ready for Pride and there’s a very special guest in the village.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith confides in Pollard

Faith tells Pollard she fears her cancer has returned (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks, Faith hasn’t been feeling very well.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 29) Faith was trying to help Liv get back on track. When Faith fell over, Chas and Cain were convinced she was drunk with Liv.

Although Faith tried to avoid facing her worrying symptoms, Manpreet convinced Faith she needed to go for tests.

Tonight Pollard spots something is seriously wrong with Faith, but she avoids divulging into her health worries.

However she collapses in a shocking fashion and Pollard realises she needs medical attention.

Manpreet arranges an urgent MRI for her. Once Faith is alone with Pollard, she confesses her fear that her cancer has come back.

Emmerdale Pride

Emmerdale is ready for Pride (Credit: ITV)

The Pride flags flutter outside of the village hall. Emmerdale is ready for Pride thanks to the efforts of Andrea.

She excitedly tells Charles that she’s booked an extra special guest to open the event and he is in awe of her.

Later Ethan makes an eloquent speech that offers a message of acceptance for all on behalf of Emmerdale Pride and the church.

The Vivienne makes an appearance

The Vivienne makes an appearance (Credit: ITV)

Ethan welcomes special guest The Vivienne to the stage. In all of her glamour and glory, she officially opens Emmerdale’s first pride.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm. This week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

