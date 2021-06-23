Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Kim goes ahead with her plan to prove Will has been spiking her.

Meanwhile Aaron confesses his true feelings to Ben.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim dead

Jamie comes home to find Kim dead (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few months, someone has been drugging Kim. She recently found out that someone had been spiking her drink with Diazepam.

After Noah spotted the Diazepam in Will’s toolbox earlier this week he told Jamie.

Jamie told Kim and she came up with a plan to catch Will spiking her drink.

Kim fills Jamie in on her plan to have Will caught on camera spiking her drink.

Will is called to Home Farm on his day off and it seems like he’s walking straight into Kim’s trap.

Later Jamie receives a call from Home Farm, he’s alarmed and rushes off, frantic with worry.

As he rushes into Home Farm, Jamie is horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor.

Soon a body bag is being unzipped ready for her body…

Aaron makes a decision

Ben is shocked as Aaron makes a confession (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Victoria told Aaron that Luke had hit Lee before Robert’s attack in 2019.

She explained that there could be a chance that Aaron’s ex-husband Robert, who is currently serving life in prison, could appeal and potentially get a lesser sentence.

Aaron was shocked by the news and afterwards told Ben, who he has been dating, to leave him alone.

Tonight Ben is thrown when Aaron tells him that he wants him, not Robert.

