Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Leanna embarrasses herself when she tries it on with Billy.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Leanna makes a move on Billy

Leanna makes a move on Billy (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks, Leanna has been having personal training sessions with Billy Fletcher.

Although she is currently dating Jacob Gallagher, who is currently in Portugal, it’s become clear she has a crush on Billy.

Tonight it’s Liam’s stag do and Leyla’s hen do.

Soon a tipsy Leanna comes into the pub and ends up embarrassing herself when she tries to make a move on Billy.

Will Liv return?

Will Liv come back? (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Ben and Aaron went to Wales to try and find Liv.

They managed to track her down and found her at a caravan site with her mum Sandra.

After Sandra learnt about Liv’s epilepsy and what she’d been through, she thought it would be best for Liv to go back o the village and live with Aaron again.

However Liv didn’t want to go back and left the caravan site alone.

Will she come back to the village?

Luke leaves Emmerdale?

Will Luke leave? (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Luke confessed to Victoria he had been catfishing Ethan on a dating app and talking to other men.

Earlier this week Wendy told Victoria that Luke and Lee got into a fight just a few hours before Victoria’s brother, Robert, hit Lee over the head with a shovel.

She explained that Lee hit his head during his argument with Luke, meaning there’s a chance Robert wasn’t completely responsible for Lee’s death.

Devastated, Victoria split up with Luke and he told Wendy he would be leaving the village. Will he go?

