Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Jacob offers to help with Leanna’s funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile Brenda encourages Faith to tell her family the truth, and Ben isn’t being truthful with Aaron.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob offers to help

Jacob wants to help (Credit: ITV)

This week Jacob was furious when he discovered Liam had got rid of Leanna’s things.

Tonight Liam asks for help with Leanna’s funeral arrangements. Jacob offers to help Leyla but she’s not sure it’s a good idea.

Finally Leyla agrees as long as they keep it a secret from Liam. How will Liam feel if he finds out?

Brenda encourages Faith to tell the truth

Mack makes remarks about Brenda, Eric and Faith’s living arrangements (Credit: ITV)

A few weeks ago, Faith began to worry about her symptoms and ended up telling her health worries to Eric.

After Eric’s girlfriend Brenda found out what was going on, she offered to let Faith stay in Eric’s barn with them. However Faith’s family still don’t know that she’s had some tests.

Mackenzie makes coded remarks on the nature of their living arrangements.

Brenda reiterates to Faith that she should tell her family about her health worries, but Faith wants to wait until she gets a diagnosis.

While lifting some boxes, Brenda ends up pulling a muscle and Faith gives her a massage.

Mack arrives and overhears some intriguing conversation between the two women.

Will Ben tell Aaron the truth?

Ben isn’t being truthful (Credit: ITV)

Ben has been acting distant with Aaron recently.

Tonight he is not being truthful with Aaron about his life. Will he tell him the truth?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

