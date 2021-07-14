Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Jimmy and Mandy share a kiss.

Meanwhile Cain is concerned about Liam and reaches out to him.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy kisses Mandy

Jimmy leans in to kiss Mandy, but she kisses him back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena manipulates Liam into getting rid of Leanna’s possessions

Jimmy is back in court facing his death by dangerous driving trial.

Mandy reads Jimmy a speech she’s prepared for the judge. He’s overcome with grief and gratitude by her words and soon leans in for a kiss.

Mandy returns the kiss before they spring apart. Jimmy is mortified and instantly apologetic.

Later Nicola tries to make Jimmy see that his flustered testimony on the stand was that of an honest man, not a practised liar.

He is feeling guilty over his kiss with Mandy and he’s in turmoil as he rejects her positivity and goes to pack for prison.

Will Jimmy be found guilty? Will he tell Nicola about the kiss?

Cain reaches out to Liam

Liam is grieving for his daughter (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Liam was worried sick when his daughter Leanna went missing. Her body was later discovered by Bernice.

Leanna’s death was ruled an accident, however no one in the village knows she was pushed off the bridge by Meena Jutla.

Liam has been struggling with his grief and recently destroyed the memorial Leanna’s friends set up for her.

Cain reaches out to Liam, but can he help? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Victoria gets news about Robert

Tonight Cain is left thoughtful after witnessing a heartbroken Liam reject Charles’ attempt to console him.

Later at the Cricket Pavilion Cain reaches out to Liam in his own way.

Liam is grateful beyond words for Cain’s support. It’s touching as the two men sit in silence, drinking together.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!