Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Leyla tells Priya about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile Meena is furious when David is babysitting when they’re meant to be spending time together, and Russ questions Ben about Wendy.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla tells Priya her news

Leyla tells Priya her news (Credit: ITV)

After discovering she’s pregnant, Leyla is lost in thought as Liam arrives and she tries to cover. She hopes that when she tells him, he will see it as good news.

Soon Jacob and Liam run into each other and heal their differences. Tyrone is grateful for Liam’s support.

Later Liam meets Leyla and seems ready to tell him about her pregnancy.

However Liam mentions how he can’t cope with any surprises at the moment and Leyla knows it’s not the right time.

Meanwhile Jacob tells Priya that he’s worried about Leyla. When Priya arrives at Take A Vow to see Leyla, she’s surprised to learn that she’s pregnant.

Leyla begs her not to tell Liam – explaining she can’t drop such a bombshell into Liam’s world at the moment.

Meena enraged as David steps in to help Victoria

Meena isn’t happy with David (Credit: ITV)

Read more: How many kids has Leyla Cavanagh got in Emmerdale? How many times has she been married?

Meanwhile David and Victoria draw up a mutual childcare rota for Theo and Harry.

Soon Meena arrives for a steamy afternoon with David, but is left furious when she realises he’s babysitting instead.

Mystery man comes looking for Wendy

Russ asks after Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Where is Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale and when is she coming back?

Earlier this week, Wendy left the village telling Bob she had gone on a course. However he was left suspicious when Manpreet told him there was no course.

Later Wendy returned and told Bob she had been to the funeral for her ex-mother-in-law. She also revealed that Victoria’s son Harry had been left a lot of money in her will.

Tonight, in the village, Russ goes up to Ben and starts grilling him for information on Wendy.

Russ is intrigued when he learns that Wendy will be back in a few days.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!