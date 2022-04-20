Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal ex-lovers Priya and Al share a moment that leads to a kiss.

But Kerry is convinced her boyfriend is cheating with Belle. Will she find out the truth?

Also, in Emmerdale Vanessa’s date is a disaster, but will Suzy forgive her?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Things heat up again between Priya and Al (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list for 2022 – meet them all here!

Priya and Al kiss

Belle and Al are full-steam ahead with their business plans for the wellness retreats and excitedly discuss them.

But as they’re talking shop, it becomes clear that a nearby Priya is listening and is upset about their behaviour.

Al follows her and questions what’s going on. It leads to a heated argument.

Priya then confesses her issues with body confidence are affecting her and she doesn’t know how to move forward.

As Al offers comfort, they share a charged moment and lean in for a kiss… Will they regret going there again?

Meanwhile, Al’s girlfriend, Kerry has convinced herself Al is cheating with Belle and wants to get to the bottom of it. But what will she discover?

Suzy wants to see Vanessa again but it all goes wrong (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vanessa’s date goes very wrong

Suzy invites Vanessa to dinner and she’s thrilled. But disaster soon strikes…

The vet spills wine all over her phone, leaving it not working. Then Johnny is sick and Vanessa needs to cancel the date, but she doesn’t have a phone.

Realising she doesn’t have Suzy’s number and therefore has no way of contacting her to let her know what’s happened, Vanessa is stuck.

Will Suzy understand or has Vanessa blown it?

Dan tries to help Amelia – will it work? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers as Marlon comes home

Dan fears for Amelia

Amelia‘s internet usage is concerning Dan. He’s worried about her newfound interest in influencers.

He talks to his mates and they come up with ways he can help Amelia with whatever she’s going through.

However, will his efforts backfire? Or will they be enough to help her move forward?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!