Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Russ has a back up plan to get Victoria to hand over the money.

Meanwhile April is left feeling sick after receiving more horrible messages from her bullies.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Russ has a gun

Russ orders Wendy to convince Victoria to hand over the money, but he has another plan (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh expecting first baby with her EastEnders star partner Toby-Alexander Smith

A few weeks ago Wendy’s ex-husband Russ turned up in the village after the death of his mother.

He wasn’t happy that his mother had left £50k to her great-grandson, Victoria’s son, Harry.

Russ demanded Wendy get the money off Vic.

In last night’s episode (Monday, September 6) Russ revealed the reason he’s on the run is because he shot a policeman during an armed robbery of a jewellery store.

Tonight Russ orders Wendy to convince Victoria to hand over the money, but she instantly feels disgusted with herself.

However she’s unaware that Russ has a plan B in the boot of his car; a sawn-off shotgun.

Cathy comes clean to Heath

Cathy feels terrible, but will she tell April the truth (Credit: ITV)

This week April found out her phone number had been posted online. She realised her number had been posted online and figured out she must know her bully.

Tonight April is overwhelmed and nauseous from the bullying. She returns home early from school without notice.

Marlon attempts to find out what’s troubling April, but they’re soon interrupted by Cathy.

As Marlon leaves them two alone together, Cathy feels guilt-ridden over April’s obvious suffering.

Cathy tells Heath the truth, but will he keep it secret? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – September 13 – 17

As the bully’s messages become increasingly threatening, April collapses in tears.

Cathy is horrified by the level of emotional damage she’s responsible for.

As her guilt mounts, Cathy goes to the cafe. She soon comes clean to Heath that she’s responsible for April’s bullying.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!