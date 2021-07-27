Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Liam isn’t happy with Leyla’s ideas for Leanna’s funeral.

Meanwhile Marlon finds out that April is being bullied, and Diane wants revenge on Jamie.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam feels let down by Leyla

Liam isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Liam won’t engage with Leyla and Jacob over Leanna’s funeral arrangements.

He berates Leyla for her and Jacob’s overblown ideas, telling her he’ll be arranging things himself from now on.

He tells her she’s let him down when he needed her the most and she’s left reeling.

Marlon finds out about April’s bullying ordeal

Marlon finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Rhona tells Marlon that she is worried April is lying to them because she’s hiding something.

When they overhear Heath and Cathy discussing April’s online ordeal, Marlon demands to know what’s going on.

They reveal he extent of April’s torment and Marlon sets out to find his daughter, determined to ensure she doesn’t suffer any longer.

Discovering April at Donna’s grave, Marlon admits he knows about her internet ordeal.

They’re both tearful as he apologises for letting her down by not protecting her.

Intent on ridding April of the internet bullies once and for all, Marlon takes her phone and deletes all her social media accounts.

He tells her that he’ll be keeping her phone for a few weeks until things settle down.

April is unsure, but forces a smile. Marlon pulls her close for a hug, clearly guilt-stricken to have let her down.

Diane gets revenge on Jamie

Diane gets revenge (Credit: ITV)

Diane is furious with Jamie for how cruel he has been to Gabby. She wants to take revenge on him.

She ends up throwing his belongings out of the B&B.

