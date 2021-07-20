Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Liam and Jacob get into an argument over Leanna’s things.

Meanwhile Jimmy tries to make an effort for Nicola, and Victoria gets news about Robert.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Jacob argue

Liam gets rid of Leanna’s things (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Monday, July 19 2021) Meena found Liam at the crematorium in Leeds, at his late wife’s grave.

When Liam admitted everywhere he goes he sees Leanna, Meena suggested to Liam that he get rid of her stuff, saying what he couldn’t see can’t hurt him.

However Leyla discovered Liam getting rid of Leanna’s things and when he said he was following Meena’s advice, she was furious.

Tonight Meena feigns sincerity and apologises to Leyla. Soon Jacob has a ago at Liam for getting rid of Leanna like she’s rubbish.

Accusations fly between Liam and Jacob. Leyla offers to leave Liam alone, reiterating that she’ll always love him.

However Liam asks her not to go, saying he needs her more than ever.

Jimmy tries to make things right with Nicola

Jimmy tries to make things up to Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Nicola returns to the café to find Jimmy dressed up and a candlelit meal.

Soon they bond over past memories, but when Nicola talks about Jimmy’s faithfulness, his guilt overwhelms him.

Will he tell Nicola he kissed Mandy?

The happy trio

David comments on the weird dynamic between Eric, Faith and Brenda (Credit: ITV)

The happy trio Brenda, Faith and Pollard shop for a special lunch, but David comments on their weird dynamic.

Victoria has new about Robert

Vic has news from Rob (Credit: ITV)

Victoria reveals to Aaron that Robert has decided not to appeal his conviction.

Aaron promises to always be there for her.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

