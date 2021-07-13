Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal grieving Liam destroys Leanna’s memorial.

Meanwhile Liv struggles with her guilt and Jimmy has his first day in court.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam destroys Leanna’s memorial

Liam is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Leanna was killed by Meena Jutla after discovering Meena killed her best friend, Nadine Butler.

Meena pushed Leanna off the Humpback Bridge and the teenager fell to her death. Her body was later discovered by Bernice.

Earlier this week, Liam learnt the police think Leanna’s death was an accident.

Tonight, at the Humpback Bridge Jacob, Gabby and Liv struggle with their guilt over Leanna’s death.

When Gabby suggests a community memorial, they’re all on board.

Later at the bridge, Liam becomes angry when he witnesses the start of the memorial.

As Leyla tries to calm him, he blames Liv and Jacob for what happened. Meanwhile Meena relishes in the drama.

Overcome with grief, he rips apart the flowers left at the scene.

Later Leyla is shocked to discover Liam went to the chapel of rest by himself to see Leanna.

He tells her to spend the night at David’s, but she refuses to leave. Liam storms off upstairs, leaving Leyla distraught.

Liv struggles with guilt

Liv feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

Liv struggles with her overwhelming shame, guilt and despair over Leanna’s death.

Jimmy goes to court

Jimmy goes to court (Credit: ITV)

After his plea hearing a few weeks ago, Jimmy is due in court.

Tonight Nicola thinks Jimmy’s first day in court has gone well, whereas Jimmy is shaken by the experience.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

