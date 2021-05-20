Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Kim goes for her dementia test and Amy sees Matty after her awkward declaration.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim goes for her dementia test

Kim has her dementia test (Credit: ITV)

A couple of weeks ago, viewers discovered Kim is having her drink decanter spiked. However the identity of the person poisoning her has remained a secret.

Kim has no idea that her drinks are being spiked and is convinced she is in the early stages of dementia.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 19) Kim rang her doctor to have a dementia test.

In tonight’s episode, it’s the day of Kim’s dementia test and she’s terrified as she heads out for the test alone. Will she be okay?

But before long Jamie discovers that Kim is going for a dementia test and is appalled Gabby was told before him.

Soon Gabby is outed for her meddling. How will Kim react?

Can Amy and Matty resolve things?

Can Matty and Amy work things out? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Aaron should be with Mackenzie, not Ben, fans say

In last night’s episode, Amy let slip to Matty that she loved him in front of their friends. However Matty didn’t say it back.

Tonight Amy is mortified when she sees Matty after her awkward declaration yesterday. But will they be able to resolve things?

Aaron and Liv

Aaron is being charged. But will he go back to prison (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liv’s drinking gets worse as she reunites with her mum Sandra

Aaron was recently told he was going to be charged for breaking into Eric’s house and could be facing going back to prison.

Meanwhile in last night’s scene, Chas thought she was getting through to Liv. However she ended up ordering alcohol to the house instead of a takeaway.

Will she be able to help her?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight (May 20) at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Have you been watching this week’s episodes?

What more would you like to see from the Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.