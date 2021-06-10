Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Princess the dog gets trapped in a boiling hot car.

Meanwhile Tracy is struggling with Frankie’s feeding and Manpreet does her best to convince herself that Rishi is the man for her.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Someone puts Princess in danger

Will Princess be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Noah cleans Gabby’s handbag after Princess went to the toilet on it. Gabby voices that the dog is on borrowed time.

Andrea leaves Princess securely tied up as she heads in to reason with Millie.

Whilst Andrea is distracted we see someone luring the dog with its favourite toy into the parked car and slamming it shut.

As the sunbeams down mercilessly, Princess remains trapped in the boiling car.

The dog desperately scrabbles to escape to no avail. Soon the camping trip is off and we learn who orchestrated the terrible ordeal against the dog.

Jimmy and Juliette negotiate custody

Juliette and Jimmy discuss custody (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy privately negotiates custody with Juliette. Can Nicola fight for their marriage?

Tracy worries about Frankie

Will Liam be able to help? (Credit: ITV)

Tracy is struggling with Frankie’s feeding demands and Nate does his best to try an support her.

Dr Liam wants to know how Tracy is coping. He urges her to look after herself as well as Frankie. But can she?

Manpreet unhappy with her relationship?

Manpreet tries to convince herself that Rishi is the man for her (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet is doing her best to convince herself that Rishi is the man for her.

Aaron not coping?

Ben worries about Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Ben worries that Aaron’s constant concern for Liv is starting to take a toll on him.

Will Luke tell Vic the truth?

Will Luke tell the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Wendy tries to make Luke see he needs to be honest with Victoria about everything.

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 10) at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

