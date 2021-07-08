Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena tries to get her possessions back.

Meanwhile David and Victoria end up sharing a kiss and Ryan gives Mack a warning.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena tries to get her possessions back

Meena confronted Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Meena panicked when she saw that Manpreet’s old travelling rucksack was gone from her room.

She confronted Manpreet over the rucksack and she explained she gave it to Liam to give to Leanna for her travels.

Meena went to find Leanna. Meanwhile in her room, Leanna took her presents out of the rucksack and found a box.

When Meena came into Leanna’s room, she demanded she return the box and the bag to her.

However Leanna opened the bag and discovered the Pride Charity tin that was stolen last week.

How far will Meena go to get her possessions back?

David cheats on Meena

David kisses Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile David and Victoria have been spending a lot of time together recently, looking after their children Theo and Harry.

Tonight David and Victoria arrange to look after their babies together. The sparks begin to fly between them as they enjoy each other’s company.

Later they get caught up in the moment David leans forward and kisses Victoria.

If Meena finds out, how far will she go to make sure no one goes near her man?

Ryan gives Mack a warning

Will Mack listen to Ryan? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan is pleased when Mack appears to heed his warning to leave Dawn alone.

Tonight Emmerdale is on at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. However this week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

