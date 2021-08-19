Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena kidnaps baby Theo.

Meanwhile Bernice has a plan to get Jimmy and Nicola back together, and Noah tracks down the family of Sarah’s donor.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena kidnaps Theo?

Meena breaks into Victoria’s house (Credit: ITV)

Meena realises she needs to play her cards cleverly.

Meena phones David to offer to have Theo. However when she sees David reject her call to continue to talk to Victoria, she’s overtaken with jealousy and anger.

Later Victoria is looking after both Theo and Harry. As she briefly goes upstairs to check on Harry, Meena sees her chance.

She creeps through the back door and looms over Theo.

When Victoria runs downstairs, she’s horrified to find that Theo is gone and the baby date and back door are open.

Victoria bursts into the garden and sees no sign of the toddler and starts to scream in panic.

Soon a desperate search ensues. Will Meena get what she wants?

Bernice has a plan

Will Bernice’s plan work? (Credit: ITV)

Bernice notices a warm moment between Nicola and Jimmy and wonders if there’s still love between them.

She starts to put together a plan to get them back together – but will it work?

Noah makes a discovery

Noah makes a confession to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is fed up when the search for her donor is starting to look fruitless.

Soon she’s suspicious of how Noah is behaving and he makes an admission.

He thinks he’s found her family. Sarah’s excited but Noah cautions her.

Soon Noah is uneasy by Sarah’s actions.

Liam finds out Leyla’s pregnant?

Liam finds the pregnancy tests (Credit: ITV)

Liam finds the pregnancy tests and Leyla feels trapped.

Will Leyla tell him the truth?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

