Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Russ holds Victoria and Wendy hostage in the HOP.

Meanwhile Kim returns to Home Farm and isn’t happy by what she finds.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is on at the earlier time of 6.45pm tonight.

This is due to the Live International football. It’s Poland v England which starts at 7.15 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria and Wendy held hostage

Wendy warns Victoria not to give Russ the money, but he isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Scott in Silent Witness: Where have you seen Elliot Tittensor before and who is actor brother Luke?

Victoria tells Russ he will have the money by midday, and he pretends to be overwhelmed with gratitude.

Wendy is compelled by her guilty conscience and arrives at The Hide urging Victoria not to give Russ any money.

Vic is confused by her change of heart. Wendy explains how Russ is blackmailing her with a secret that could ruin her life, but before she can tell her what the secret is, Russ shows up.

He demands to know why the money hasn’t come through.

Russ holds Victoria and Wendy at gunpoint (Credit: ITV)

The two women are trapped in the Hide.

When Victoria sees that Russ was willing to blackmail Wendy to rip off his grandson, Vic is disgusted with him.

As she goes to make a call to the police, Russ reaches into his coat and pulls out the gun.

After taking Vic and Wendy’s phones, Russ secures the door at The Hide.

The women are terrified to be held hostage. Will they both be okay?

Kim returns home to a shock

Kim is shocked to see Jamie back at Home Farm, but will she throw him out? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ladhood character Tom Cragg is played by Shaun Thomas who starred as Gerry Roberts in Emmerdale

Meanwhile Kim returns to Home Farm. She is dumbfounded when she finds that Jamie is back living under her roof after working his way back in with Gabby.

Will she allow him to stay?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!