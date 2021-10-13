Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Will tells Kim about the body buried at Home Farm.

Meanwhile Manpreet tells Rishi how she really feels and Paddy agrees to take part in the survival challenge.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will tells Kim the truth

Kim agrees to let the survival challenge move back to Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks Ellis and Priya have been working on a survival night at the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits centre.

Originally they wanted to use Kim’s land at Home Farm, however Will feared that Malone’s body would be discovered.

He convinced Kim not to let them use the land by saying it was shooting season.

However this week, Priya told Will she checked the Home Farm website and the grass shooting isn’t happening around the time of the survival challenge.

Wanting to use Home Farm land, as the new site doesn’t have soft ground, Priya wanted to know if they could use the original site.

Tonight Kim agrees to let Priya and Ellis move their base camp for the survival event to the site where Malone is buried.

Will fears it’s only a matter of time before the body is discovered.

Sensing that Will is hiding something, Kim is determined to get to the truth.

Eventually Will comes clean and reveals that the reason he’s nervous about the original base camp site is because that’s where he buried ‘the body.’ Kim is shocked…

Will she keep Will’s secret?

Rishi left heartbroken after Manpreet’s confession

Rishi is left heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet returned from Ibiza this week. Tonight she’s horrified when Rishi reveals he’s gotten a tattoo to demonstrate his love for her.

However Rishi is left heartbroken when Manpreet reveals to Rishi that she doesn’t love him anymore.

Paddy agrees to do the challenge

Paddy agrees to take part in the survival event (Credit: ITV)

Paddy agrees to take part in the survival event with Marlon.

Priya tells Manpreet about her feelings for Ellis

Priya tells Manpreet how she feels about Ellis (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Priya is giddy as she tells Manpreet how Ellis makes her feel.

