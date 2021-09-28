Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Leyla fears Liam is having an affair with Bernice and decides to follow him.

Meanwhile Chloe makes a discovery about Noah.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla finds proof Liam is cheating?

Leyla suspects Liam is cheating with Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Emmerdale village: Where is the soap set? Can you visit the location?

Earlier this week, Leyla went to Hotten General hospital to visit her husband Liam at his new workplace.

However she was shocked to find out he didn’t work there. She confronted Liam, but he was acting very strangely.

Tonight Mandy makes a flippant comment about Bernice and it confirms Leyla’s fears that he might be having an affair with her.

When Leyla sees Liam putting flowers into the back of his car, she convinces Priya that they need to follow him.

They mystery deepens when Priya and Leyla decide to follow Liam to a house with a ‘for sale’ sign out the front.

Where is he going?

Later when Liam returns home, Leyla is thrown by his chipper mood and the fact he’s still claiming to have been at work.

Liam’s inability to be honest with her is even more painful to Leyla now.

Noah embarrassed

Noah is embarrassed (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Meena to kill Victoria as she makes discovery upon her return to the village?

In last night’s episodes (Monday, September 27) Sarah and Noah met up with Chloe and she got upset talking about her home life.

Noah managed to cheer Chloe up. But later Sarah pieced together that Noah fancied Chloe.

He promised to keep Chloe’s identity a secret as long as Sarah continues to let him come along to her and Chloe’s meet ups.

Tonight Noah and Sarah meet up with Chloe again.

However Noah is left red-faced when Chloe hears that he’s been calling her his girlfriend.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!