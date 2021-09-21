Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Paddy agrees to dope Kim’s horse.

Charity finds an intruder in the Woolpack, but is knocked over and left with a bleed on the brain.

Meanwhile Kim grows suspicious of Will.

All this and more in tonight’s hour-long episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy dopes Kim’s horse

Paddy meets up with Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim is satisfied when a wretched Paddy turns up at Home Farm to sell his soul by agreeing to dope her horse.

In a layby near the racecourse, nervous Paddy is backed further into a corner when Kim warns him that his problems could worsen if her doped horse doesn’t win its race.

Stressed, Paddy listens to the horse race on the radio, hoping Kim’s horse will win.

Paddy is relieved when Kim returns to the layby, pleased that her horse won the race, she hands him an envelope of cash.

Will Paddy be able to resist Kim’s offer to make this a regular assignment?

Charity to die?

Will Charity be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Chas isn’t happy when the Woolpack electric cuts out, unaware that someone has deliberately severed the external mains cable.

Chas and Marlon have no choice but to close for the day.

Soon a hooded figure breaks into the Woolpack, uses a crowbar to open the till and pockets the money.

Charity is knocked over when she catches the intruder but the intruder flees, leaving Charity in a pool of her own blood.

On Main Street, Chas reels as a semi-conscious Charity is taken off to hospital in the back of an ambulance.

At the hospital Chas is distraught as she reveals to Paddy that Charity has a bleed on the brain.

She breaks down as she desperately hope Charity will pull through. Will Charity be okay?

Kim grows suspicious of Will

Kim’s suspicious about Will (Credit: ITV)

Recently Kim made Will Taylor her new Estate Manager.

However Kim’s suspicious about Will when he relocates Priya and Ellis’s survival night.

Will she find out about Malone’s body?

A family torn apart for good?

Marlon wonders to Bob how they can ever be a family again (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Marlon wonders to Bob how they can ever be a family again after Cathy bullied April.

