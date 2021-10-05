Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday October 5 2021

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Meena Jutla returns to the village and Victoria Sugden had better watch out.

Meena is determined to lay claim to her man and makes no bones about letting Vic knnow that.

Meanwhile, Charles has a proposition for Andrea that lights up her day.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena returns

Meena is back and making threats in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Having been away from the village after her niece Aisha had an accident that left her in a coma, Meena returns tonight.

She immediately stakes her claim to David by forbidding Victoria from calling in on him again.

Vic is uncomfortable by Meena’s tone as she turns more possessive and threatening.

Is menacing Meena threatening Victoria’s life? And will Vic listen and back off David?

Charles asks Andrea to move in

Andrea is thrilled when Charles asks her to move in with him (Credit: ITV)

Charles has a proposition for Andrea, who has been having a hard time with Kim following Jamie’s ‘death’.

Andrea’s face lights up when Charles suggests they move in together.

Her reaction suggests she will agree, but what will Kim have to say about it all? Will she approve of her granddaughter’s new father figure?

And how will Manpreet feel about Charles really moving on?

Harriet suspicious of Charles

Harriet wants to know what Charles is up to (Credit: ITV)

Charles and Harriet are talking in the village, but his phone buzzes with a message, distracting him.

He is visibly shaken by what it says and Harriet clocks his distress.

What does the message say? And will Charles open up to Harriet about it?

