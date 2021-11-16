Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Noah and Chloe secretly meet up for a date.

Meanwhile Meena sets out to win David back and Ben starts looking for new jobs on the Cornish coast.

All this and more in tonight’s hour-long episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe and Noah continue to meet in secret

Chloe and Noah meet up for a date (Credit: ITV)

Noah is still meeting Chloe in secret, but when she suggests they take their relationship to the ‘next level’, Virgin Noah is nervous.

When Mack comes across him he offers him advice and condoms, keen to get Noah on side over him dating Charity.

When Charity reveals she doesn’t want Chloe anywhere near her kids, Mack realises he’s made a mistake encouraging Noah.

Later Noah is nervous as he heads off for his date but she’s impressed by what he has prepared, leaving him relieved.

Meanwhile Mack covers for Noah’s whereabouts, but has he messed things up with Charity?

After her secret barn date with Noah, Chloe meets up with Kerry, but as they drive away we see an ominous car following them.

Meena is determined to win David back

Meena is determined to show David what he’s missing (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Next week in all-new pictures – November 22-26

Meena laments over David choosing Victoria. She soon finds support in Nicola, who’s had her own share of David drama.

She is determined to show David what he’s missing and win him back.

While Nicola is encouraging, Amy isn’t.

Ben looks for a new job

Ben looks for a new job (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Ben finds the video footage of Meena drowning Victoria

Aaron is supportive when Ben starts searching for a new job.

However Ben is hiding the fact he’s been applying for jobs on the Cornish coast.

How will Aaron feel?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!