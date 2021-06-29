Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Faith is feeling unwell, but Cain and Chas are convinced she’s been drinking.

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith avoids her symptoms

Manpreet eventually convinces reluctant Faith to undergo some tests (Credit: ITV)

Faith continues to help Liv. Her approach is unorthodox but she is determined to get her back in track.

When Faith falls over, Chas and Cain are convinced that she’s drunk.

However Faith is scared and is avoiding confronting her worrying symptoms.

Soon Manpreet eventually convinces reluctant Faith to undergo some tests.

Meena sets Jacob up

Meena takes the collection tin (Credit: ITV)

Jacob ends up making a fool of himself at a personal training session with Billy.

Meanwhile Meena is furious that her plans to move in with David still haven’t worked.

Soon opportunist Meena spots the Pride collection tin and takes it.

She later makes it look like Jacob is the culprit. However her plan backfires when David cancels their dinner plans, telling her Jacob needs him.

Tracy avoids Frankie

Tracy avoids Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Tracy is doing everything she can to avoid spending time with Frankie for the fear of hurting her.

